Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,377 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after buying an additional 190,958 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 408,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after buying an additional 167,513 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT opened at $135.51 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.