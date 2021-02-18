Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Trading Down 5.2%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 4,726,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,928,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)
Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.
