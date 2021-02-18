Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by 105.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

