Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,559,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 596,735 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $672,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after buying an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $14.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,979. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

