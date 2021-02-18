Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 765,490 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,805,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,490 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,059,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Novartis by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

