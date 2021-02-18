Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 667,210 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,873,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,210 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $1,060,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.78. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,804. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

