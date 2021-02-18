Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,467,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. 1,298,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

