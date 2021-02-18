Primecap Management Co. CA Has $514.33 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.85% of Discover Financial Services worth $514,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.90. 30,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,288. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

