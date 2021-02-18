Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,550,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,857,250 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.34% of Micron Technology worth $3,650,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $87.30. 757,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,486,580. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,516 shares of company stock worth $8,777,762. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

