PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in PriceSmart by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $282,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,045. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $100.24 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

