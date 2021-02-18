PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $4,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,771.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,490 shares in the company, valued at $361,078,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,045. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

