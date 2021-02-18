Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.04

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.04 and traded as high as $53.19. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 30,393 shares traded.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $794.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

