Precium Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Precium has a market cap of $6.31 million and $789,395.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.83 or 0.00436777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Precium Profile

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 coins. The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

Precium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

