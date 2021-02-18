PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,668,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG stock opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

