Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

