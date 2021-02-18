Portsea Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,284,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,996,000. Repay comprises approximately 21.3% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Portsea Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.62% of Repay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Repay stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.