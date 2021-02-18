Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.60

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 499035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get Popular alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Popular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Popular by 5.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,432,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 68,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.