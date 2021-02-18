PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

