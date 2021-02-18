Point View Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $87.00. 30,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

