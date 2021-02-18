Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,734,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 352,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,419,000.

BHP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.98. 32,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $76.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

