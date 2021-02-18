Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.31. 14,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

