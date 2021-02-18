Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 32.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 170.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3,710.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 38,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $123,724,000 after buying an additional 655,722 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 319,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

