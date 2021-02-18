Playkey (PKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,084.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Playkey has a market cap of $513,080.02 and approximately $85,084.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00062685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00845532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00030508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.39 or 0.05051254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

