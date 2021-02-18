Pizza Price Reaches $0.0246 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $762,469.29 and approximately $912.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026840 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

