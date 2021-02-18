Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.23

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.44.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $296,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,943 shares of company stock worth $2,324,884. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

