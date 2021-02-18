PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
