PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

