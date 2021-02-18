Pillar (PLR) Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Pillar has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $127,401.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.41 or 0.00877654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00030789 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.57 or 0.04930836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

