Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

