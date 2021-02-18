Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 25,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

