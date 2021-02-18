Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.