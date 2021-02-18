Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $59,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

