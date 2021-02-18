Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $34,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.14, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

