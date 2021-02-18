Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $551,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,847,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold 241,882 shares of company stock worth $26,163,530 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

