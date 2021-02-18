Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 987 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.