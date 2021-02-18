Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

