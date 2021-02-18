Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Gap Up to $43.00

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56), but opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58). Phoenix Copper shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,069,272 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.98 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.50.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.