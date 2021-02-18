Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 138,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

