Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to $5.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEYUF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 96,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

