Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 825,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $249.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

