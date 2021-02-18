Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,014,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

