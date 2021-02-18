PetroTal’s (PTAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:PTAL opened at GBX 18.48 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.79 million and a P/E ratio of 61.58. PetroTal has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 25.50 ($0.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

