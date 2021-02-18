PetIQ (PETQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

