Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $16.75. Peridot Acquisition shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 196,932 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000.

About Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

