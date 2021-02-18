Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.
Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
About Performance Shipping
Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.
