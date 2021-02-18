PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 9.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $252,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PEP traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.