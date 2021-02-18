Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.45

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.45 and last traded at $147.78, with a volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -173.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

