Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Signature Aviation to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Signature Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

SIG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 403.20 ($5.27). 6,425,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,729. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

