PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock opened at $297.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,186. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

