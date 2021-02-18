PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 579,204 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $155,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $297.20 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $13,553,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

