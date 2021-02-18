PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Tops $197,654.68

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $197,654.68 and approximately $450.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

